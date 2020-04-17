Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Honda Hybrid & EV batteries get ‘second life’ in new recycling initiative

Honda Hybrid & EV batteries get ‘second life’ in new recycling initiative

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Honda Hybrid & EV batteries get ‘second life’ in new recycling initiative

Honda Hybrid & EV batteries get ‘second life’ in new recycling initiative

Honda Motor Europe is expanding its battery recycling partnership with SNAM (Société Nouvelle d’Affinage des Métaux) to advance the sustainable usability of its end-of-life traction batteries.

The pan-European arrangement will see SNAM collect and recycle batteries from Honda's increasing number of hybrid and electric vehicles and either potentially prepare them for 'second-life' renewable energy storage uses or extract valuable materials for recycling if they are not suitable for that purpose.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.