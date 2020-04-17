Honda Hybrid & EV batteries get ‘second life’ in new recycling initiative

Honda Motor Europe is expanding its battery recycling partnership with SNAM (Société Nouvelle d’Affinage des Métaux) to advance the sustainable usability of its end-of-life traction batteries.

The pan-European arrangement will see SNAM collect and recycle batteries from Honda's increasing number of hybrid and electric vehicles and either potentially prepare them for 'second-life' renewable energy storage uses or extract valuable materials for recycling if they are not suitable for that purpose.