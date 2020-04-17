Prince William and Kate Middleton Urge Mental Health Awareness During Covid-19 Lockdown

Global  

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate encouraged people to take care of their mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking via a video William said the tips and advice offered by the Public Health England's Every Mind Matters programme were helpful to those experiencing "strange feelings and difficult circumstances" while in lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also spoke about the difficulties National Health Service workers face on the frontline and commended them in tackling the spread of coronavirus.

