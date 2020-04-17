Global  

Video Credit: WMGT
The Morning Business Report
Trial show encouraging early results.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more good morning gilead sciences sees rapid recovery in early data on its coronavirus drug, called remdesivir.

The university of chicago study found most of its patients had "rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms" and were discharged in less than a week.

It has also shown some promise in treating sars and mers, which are also caused by coronaviruses.

******** bed bath &amp; beyond says it has seen a spike in a number of categories due to the covid-19 outbreak, including a 400% year-over-year jump in sales of bread makers during the past month and a 100% increase in the number of vacuums purchased in the past week.

The head of the retailer says that consumer demand has shifted during the stay-at-home period and is now focused on categories including water filtration, air purifiers, kitchen appliances, and cleaning and coffee needs.

******** stocks closed higher thursday, clinging to gains despite a row of weak economic reports.

Weekly jobless claims showed another 5.2 million americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of initial claims to around 22 million since mid-march.

******* starbucks is exploring plans to reopen its u.s. stores after weeks of limited service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ceo kevin johnson said the coffeehouse chain has moved to a "monitor and adapt" phase of it response to the pandemic as federal and state authorities conduct discussions to restart the u.s. economy.

******** gardeners are feeling the need for seed, grabbing packets off shelves.

Those still looking for certain varieties of vegetables, or who can't go to stores because of social distancing and retail closures, are overwhelming web sites, creating a huge backlog of orders.

Some seed websites told the new york post their normal shipping window is two to




