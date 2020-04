Expert shares mental health tips during COVID-19 lockdowns

(CHRIS AD LIB BUMP)MANY OF US HAVE MAYBE FELTOVERWHELMED, AND EVEN ANXIOUSFROM THE UNCERTAINTY OFCOVID-19.THIS MORNING, WE’RE GETTING AFEW TIPS TO HELP MANAGE THATSTRESS.NOELANI SPEAKS WITH A NATIONALLYRENOWNED PSYCHIATRIST, WHOSPECIALIZES IN THE MENTAL HEALTHOF INMATES DURING CONFINEMENT.IVE"GOOD MORNING EVERYONE--WHILE WE SETTLE INTO THIS NEWUNCERTAIN REALITY..

MAYBE YOUFEEL REALLY DOWN OR CRAZYSTRESSED.DR. KEN HOPPER SAYS THOSEFEELINGS ARE HUMAN AND NORMAL,SO HERE’S A FEW TIPS TO HELP."BECAUSE OF COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS...EXPERTS SAY WE MAY SEE MORECASES OF DEPRESSION AND ANXIETYDUE TO POST TRAUMATIC DISTRESS.WITH 30 YEARS IN BEHAVIORALHEALTH, DR. HOPPER SAYS YOUSHOULD MAKE TANGIBLE GOALS TOSTAY POSITIVE AND MOTIVATED.MAKE A LONG TERM GOAL WITH AROADMAP TO CELEBRATE SMALL WINSALONG THE WAY.LASTLY, DR, HE SAYS TO AVOID THEFEAR-MULTIPLIER.A COMMON PROBLEM WITH DRASTICCHANGE THAT CAUSES A MENTALQUICKSAND.SOT - DR. KEN HOPPER/ ARMORHEALTH:"That they’re starting to getinto the what if’s.

The whatif’s, that’s really the signal.What if this were to happen?What if that were to happen?That’s a place to have theimmediate sense to gain some othese cognitive techniques aget up and do something."1DR. HOPPER SAYS MANY MIGHT NOTREALIZE THE SIGNS, WHICH REALIZETHE MANY MIGHT NOT DR. HOPPERSAYS MANY MIGHT NOT REALIZE THESIGNS, WHICH COULD BERESTLESSNESS OR BURSTS OF ANGER.THOSE WHO DO NOTICE SHOULDCHANGE THEIR PERSPECTIVE, OR ASKFOR HELP.LKLIVE"WE’LL PUT MORE OF THESE USEFULTIPS ONLINE.YOU CAN FIND THAT AT FOX