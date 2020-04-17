Sam Smith dropped To Die For LP title because it's insensitive during pandemic Sam removed the word "die" from the title of their upcoming LP because they felt "really uncomfortable" releasing a record named 'To Die For' during a global health pandemic.

The Grammy-winner explained that they decided to rename their follow-up to 2017's 'The Thrill of It All' and push back the release, because it's "important to be sensitive" to their fans.

Sam has also had to come up with a new album cover and admitted they are "sad" to have to change the material they had worked so hard on.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, they said: They added: As for when fans can expect the record, which is currently untitled, they said: