What Does Trump's COVID-19 Reopening Plan Mean For Philly?

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend What Does Trump's COVID-19 Reopening Plan Mean For Philly? I'M JANELLE BURRELL.WELCOME TO CBS-3 AT NOON NOWSTREAMING LIVE ON CBSN PHILLY.GEL OF THE GRADUAL REOPENINGIS TO BALANCE THE ECONOMYWHILE ALSO KEEPING PEOPLE,SAFE.BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR OURAREA?"EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCHANTEE LANS IS LIVE ON SOUTHSTREET WITH THE LOOK ATPRESIDENT'S PLANS, CHANTEE.REPORTER: JANELLE, GATESOUTSIDE OF THESE CLOTHINGSTORES ON SOUTH STREET REMAINCLOSED THEY HAVE BEEN THAT WAYFOR MORE THAN A MONTH AS BOTHFEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTALOFFICIALS WORK TO SAFELY,CHANGE THAT.SHOPS ON SOUTH STREET REMAINSHUTTERED AMID COVID-19PANDEMIC AS PRESIDENT TRUMPPRESENTED HIS THREE PHASE PLANCALLED OPENING UP AMERICAGANNON A CALL WITH THENATION'S GOVERNOR ON THURSDAY.DELAWARE GOVERNOR JOHN CARNEYSHARED DETAILS WITH"EYEWITNESS NEWS".THERE WAS A CELEBRATIONATTITUDE ON THE CALL WHICH INSOME WAYS WAS GOOD BUT WORRIEDME IN THE SENSE THAT WE'RE NOWHERE READY TO GET ON THESTARTING LINE IN TERMS OF THETHREE PHASE OF THE RECOVERY.REPORTER: FIRST PHASEINCLUDES STRICT SOCIALDISTANCING FOR ALL PEOPLEWHILE IN PUBLIC.NO GATHERINGS LARGER THAN 10PEOPLE AND ALL NONESSENTIALTRAVEL IS DISCOURAGE.PHASE TWO ENCOURAGES PEOPLE TOMAXIMIZE SOCIAL DISTANCING,LIMIT GATHERING TO 50 PEOPLEAND EVEN TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS.PHASE THREE COULD SEE WORKPLACES REOPEN WITHOUTRESTRICTIONS, VISITS RETURN TOSENIOR CENTER AND HOSPITALSAND WE COULD SEE SPORTINGEVENTS RETURN WITH FANS.GOVERNORS WILL BE EMPOWEREDTO TAYLOR APPROACH THAT MEETSTHE DIVERSE CIRCUMSTANCES OFTHEIR OWN STATES.REPORTER: PRESIDENT TRUMPHAS SET A GOAL FOR COUNTRY TOREOPEN BY MAY 1ST BUT SAYSSTATES WILL BE ABLE TO EASERESTRICTIONS SOONER THEN THATPROVIDED THEY MEET CERTAINCONDITIONS.THEY INCLUDE A DECREASE INCASES FOR 14 CONSECUTIVE DAYS,A DECREASE INHOSPITALIZATIONS, AND THEABILITY TO MEET THE DEMAND FORHOSPITAL BEDS, AS CASES WERETO SURGE AGAIN.WE MAY HAVE HIT A PLATEAU.I CANNOT SAY WE HAVE BEENSEEING DECREASES.WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TOSEEING DECREASES BUT I CANNOTSAY IT HAS CLEARLY HAPPENEDJUST YET.REPORTER: NOW WE WILL BELISTENING INTO THE MAYOR, ASWELL AS THE GOVERNORS, DAILYPRESS BRIEFING TODAY ON HOWTHEY PLAN TO ADDRESS THISISSUE.REPORTING LIVE FROM SOUTHSTREET IN PHILADELPHIA,





