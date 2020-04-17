Global  

Michael Cohen To Be Released Early

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:53s - Published
President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is being released to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

