The Disney Family Singalong: The Best Moments of the Night | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:25s - Published now The Disney Family Singalong: The Best Moments of the Night | Billboard News From a surprise performance from Beyonce to a 'High School Musical' reunion, these were the best moments from the show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this