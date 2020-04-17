Casino Furlough

Daily.// workers at the pearl river resort go on unpaid temporary furlough beginning tomorrow.// the resort which includes the silver star casino and golden moon casino will keep a minimum essential staff on payroll throughout the closure.// the casinos closed march 19th as they followed cdc guidelines of social distancing and limiting large gatherings.// the mississippi band of choctaw indians say temporary furloughs at the philadelphia properties and in laurel must be taken to ensure the financial stability of the resort.

// the resort has met three pay periods for its staff since the doors closed last month.// health insurance will continue for all resort associates.//