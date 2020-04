Need a doctor? Vegas company does house calls so you don't leave your home Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:24s - Published 1 week ago Need a doctor? Vegas company does house calls so you don't leave your home During the pandemic, no one wants to sit in a crowded waiting room but if you really need to see a doctor what should you do? One local company is bringing back the old school house calls. Doctoroo is a local health care provider exclusively offering house calls. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Need a doctor? Vegas company does house calls so you don't leave your home BUT IF YOU REALLY NEED TO SEE ADOCTOR WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA SHOWS YOU HOW ONELOCAL COMPANY IS BRINGING BACKTHE OLD SCHOOL HOUSE CALLS.IF YOU'RE NOT FEELING WELL.BUT ARE SCARED TO LEAVE THESAFETY OF YOUR HOME.YOU NOW HAVE A NEW WAY TO SEEA DOCTOR.HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS FROMDOCTOROO CAN COME TO YOU.ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS BOOK ASAME DAY APPOINTMENT ONLINE ORJUST GIVE THEM A CALL! PKGIT'S URGENT CARE ON WHEELSNATS DOCTOROO --- A LOCALHEALTH CARE PROVIDEREXCLUSIVELY OFFERS HOUSE CALLS.ONE OF ITS RECENT PATIENTS ISARMOUR WILLIAMS.HER DAUGHTER VANESSA BILLSCALLED DOCTOROO TO HELP ARMOURWITH HERONGOING ARM PAIN.VANESSA BILLS, CALLED DOCTOROOFOR MOM:: 09:22 SHE WAS IN VERYMUCH PAIN.SHE WAS IN PAIN EVERYDAY ANDI'M STILL WORKING.09:34 ARMOUR WILLIAMS, PATIENT:01:04 I HAD CALLED MY DOCTORAND NOBODYEVER RESPONDED TO ME IN THEOFFICE SO MY DAUGHTER IN LAWCASSANDRA, GAVE MY DAUGHTERTHIS NUMBER, DOCTOROO.SO SHE CALLED THEM AND THEYMADE A HOUSECALL.01:27 A DOCTOR CAME TOHER HOME AND AFTER THECHECK-UP, SHE WAS PRESCRIBEDSOMEMEDICATIONS, WAS RECOMMENDEDFOR AN X-RAY AND WAS TOLD TOFOLLOW UP WITH HER PRIMARY CAREPHYSICIAN.VANESSA BILLS, DAUGHTER:06:01 ITHINK IT'S A GREAT THINGESPECIALLY WHEN OFFICE HOURSARE CLOSED.AND YOU CAN'T SEE YOUR OWN PCPI THINK IT'S A GREAT IDEA THATTHEY CAN CALL DOCTOROO AND THEYCAN COME TO THEIR HOME.06:15 DOCTOROO CEO ILYA MAYOSAYS THEY'VE SEEN A 50%INCREASE IN HOUSE CALLS SINCETHE STAY AT HOME ORDER WAS PUTIN PLACE.ILYA MAYO, CEO OF DOCTOROO:05:35 WE HAVE INCREASED OURWORKFORCE TO ALLOW US TO DOMORE HOUSE CALLS BY KEEPINGPATIENTS IN THE SAFETY OF THEIROWN HOME WE CAN HELP CURB THESPREAD OF COVID-19 AND REALLYHELP RELIEVE THE PRESSURE ON ERDEPARTMENTS05:49 YOU CAN BOOKDOCTOROO APPOINTMENTS BETWEEN8 AM UNTIL MIDNIGHT ANYDAY IFYOU LIVE WITHIN THE LAS VEGASVALLEY.YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEBSITE TOBOOK GIVE THEM A CALL ORDOWNLOAD THE APP.THEN A PAIR OF MEDICALPROFESSIONALS WILL COME TO YOU.WILL COME TO PATIENTS' HOMES.WE HAVE 2 ER PHYSICIANS THATTHEY ALSO CARRY EQUIPMENT USEDTO DIAGNOSE AND TREAT COMMONTHERE'S SO MANY SENIORS THATCAN'T GET OUT TO THE DOCTOR.THEY MIGHT NOT FEEL LIKE GOING.THEY HAVE SOMEBODY THAT CANCOME OUT AND TAKE CARE OF THEMAND I THINK THAT'S A WONDERFULTHING.I KNOW IT WAS GOOD FOR ME.02:09 TAG: DOCTOROO IS INNETWORK WITH HEALTH PLAN OFNEVADA, SIERRA HEALTH AND LIFE,UNITED, MEDICARE, MEDICAID ANDTRICARE.IF YOU'RE NOT COVERED BY ANY OFTHOSE PROVIDERS THERE IS A ONETIME ALL INCLUSIVE FEE OF 149DOLLARS.KTNV.COMWE CONTINUE TO RECIEVE ALOT OFQUESTIONS ABOUT THE STATE'SUNEMPLOYMENTPROCESS...THE DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT





You Might Like

Tweets about this