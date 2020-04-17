Nuclear submarine commander's advice on coping with lockdown

A former Royal Navy officer has shared his advice on how people can cope with the extended lockdown, based on his experiences serving at sea on board nuclear submarines.

Ryan Ramsey, 50, said people should establish a personal routine, focus on keeping their homes clean, and talk to housemates to help resolve conflicts early.

The former officer also called for a medal for NHS workers involved in fighting COVID 19, and said the UK should make better use of veterans’ skills and experience.

Mr Ramsey, who works as a business consultant in Reigate, spent 22 years of his 26-year naval career as a submariner, including three years in command of the nuclear submarine HMS Turbulent.

The former officer said coronavirus would be a significant concern for submarine captains because of re-circulated air on board and sailors’ close proximity to each other.