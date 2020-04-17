Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nuclear submarine commander's advice on coping with lockdown

Nuclear submarine commander's advice on coping with lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Nuclear submarine commander's advice on coping with lockdown

Nuclear submarine commander's advice on coping with lockdown

A former Royal Navy officer has shared his advice on how people can cope with the extended lockdown, based on his experiences serving at sea on board nuclear submarines.

Ryan Ramsey, 50, said people should establish a personal routine, focus on keeping their homes clean, and talk to housemates to help resolve conflicts early.

The former officer also called for a medal for NHS workers involved in fighting COVID 19, and said the UK should make better use of veterans’ skills and experience.

Mr Ramsey, who works as a business consultant in Reigate, spent 22 years of his 26-year naval career as a submariner, including three years in command of the nuclear submarine HMS Turbulent.

The former officer said coronavirus would be a significant concern for submarine captains because of re-circulated air on board and sailors’ close proximity to each other.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.