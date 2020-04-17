Global  

How Covid-19 Immunity Compares to Other Diseases

If you get Covid-19 and recover does that mean you are immune to the virus?

If you become immune, how long does that immunity last?

We are still looking for answers to many of these questions.

In the meantime, Dr. Seema Yasmin takes a look at the human body's immunity to some other viral infections such as chickenpox, HIV and the common cold.

