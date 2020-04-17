Global  

DJ Fatboy Slim To Hold Free Concert For Health Care Workers

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
DJ Fatboy Slim is hosting a free night of music for first responders battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to CNN.

The concert will be free for all healthcare and emergency services personnel.

Slim will host the event in his hometown of Brighton, England on October 28.

National Health Service (NHS) employees, as well as ambulance and police services, are invited along with a guest.

Frontline workers can claim their tickets online from 7 p.m.

Local time on Friday.

Other artists have also scheduled shows for NHS staff, including singer Rick Astley.

80's pop star Astley will perform a free concert on November 1 at The SSE Arena, in Wembley.

