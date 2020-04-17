The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The Rolling Stones will be joining other legendary music acts in a global television broadcast on Saturday.

The worldwide concert has been planned to honor healthcare workers battling the novel coronavirus.

The two-hour “One World: Together at Home” event, will be a combination of music and comedy.

According to Reuters, the special will also feature stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers.

