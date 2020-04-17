Global  

New York Governor: Trump 'Passing Buck' On Pandemic

New York Governor: Trump 'Passing Buck' On Pandemic

New York Governor: Trump 'Passing Buck' On Pandemic

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis, accusing him of “passing the buck” to the states and favoring big business over communities hardest hit.

Cuomo, who had previously kept his criticism of Trump in check, unleashed a flurry of broadsides following a reporter’s question about the president’s comments suggesting New York had asked for too much aid that was never fully used.

