Expert Offers Advice On How To Talk To Kids About Wearing Face Masks Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:06s - Published now Expert Offers Advice On How To Talk To Kids About Wearing Face Masks Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order on wearing face coverings goes into effect Friday at 8 p.m. For all New Yorkers. Wearing them may be easy for adults, but it can be tough on children; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports. 0

