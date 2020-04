Common mistakes when wearing a face mask Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:34s - Published now Common mistakes when wearing a face mask The CDC recommends everyone wear face masks in public - but are you wearing your correctly? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Common mistakes when wearing a face mask CORRECTLY? REPORTER ANDREWRAMOS FROM OUR SISTER STATIONIN NEW YORK REVEALS THE COMMONMISTAKES YOU SHOULD AVOID.FACEMASKS ARE A NEW NORMANYWHERE YOU TURN THE BIGGESTMISCONCEPTION WHEN IT COMES TOWEARING A MASK, ONE EXPERTSAID, IS WHO IT'S PROTECTING."THE BENEFIT FOR A FRONTLINEWORKER IS NOT TO CATCHCORONAVIRUS," EXPLAINED DR.DYAN HES, MEDICAL DIRECTOR ATGRAMERCY PEDIATRICS."THE BENEFIT OF A FACE MASK ASAN INDIVIDUAL WALKING DOWN THESTREET IS NOT TO SPREADCORONAVIRUS." THE NEWYORK-BASED PEDIATRICIAN INSISTSTHAT FOR GOOD COVERAGE, MENNEED TO LOSE THE FACIAL HAIRAND WOMEN NEED TO SCALE BACK ONTHE MAKEUP.IT INTERFERES WITH THE CHEMICALMAKE UP OF THE MASK BECAUSELIP GLOSS GETS ON IT OR THE EYEMAKE UP GET STUCK ON IT ANDTHEN IT BECOMES DIRTY ANDINEFFECTIVE," HES SAID OTHERCOMMON MISTAKES INCLUDE: A MASKTHAT DOESN'T COVER THE NOSE ORSTRAPS ALLOWING THE MASK TOHANG FROM YOUR FACE, AS THATMAY HARBOR BACTERIA HESSUGGESTS STORING MASKS IN APAPER LUNCH BAG, ALLOWING 24HOURS BETWEEN USES.ANOTHER IMPORTANT THING TOREMEMBER: A MASK IS JUST ONEPART OF THE LARGER PROTECTIONSTRATEGY.THE MOST EFFECTIVE WAY TOPROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS ISTO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCINGAND FREQUENTLY WASH YOUR HANDS.ANDREW RAMOS





