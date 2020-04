Common mistakes when wearing face masks

FROM THE CDC...TO GOVERNOR SISOLAK.BUT DO YOU KNOW THE RIGHT WAYTO DO IT?

REPORTER ANDREW RAMOS FROM OUR SISTER STATION IN NEW YORK FOUND COMMON MISTAKES YOU NEED TO AVOID. FACEMASKS ARE A NEW NORM ANYWHERE YOU TURN THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION WHEN IT COMES TO WEARING A MASK, ONE EXPERT SAID, IS WHO IT'S PROTECTING. "THE BENEFIT FOR A FRONTLINE WORKER IS NOT TO CATCH CORONAVIRUS," EXPLAINED DR. DYAN HES, MEDICAL DIRECTOR AT GRAMERCY PEDIATRICS. "THE BENEFIT OF A FACE MASK AS AN INDIVIDUAL WALKING DOWN THE STREET IS NOT TO SPREAD CORONAVIRUS." THE NEW YORK-BASED PEDIATRICIAN INSISTS THAT FOR GOOD COVERAGE, MEN NEED TO LOSE THE FACIAL HAIR AND WOMEN NEED TO SCALE BACK ON THE MAKEUP. IT INTERFERES WITH THE CHEMICAL MAKE UP OF THE MASK BECAUSE LIP GLOSS GETS ON IT OR THE EYE MAKE UP GET STUCK ON IT AND THEN IT BECOMES DIRTY AND INEFFECTIVE," HES SAID OTHER COMMON MISTAKES INCLUDE: A MASK THAT DOESN'T COVER THE NOSE OR LEAVES YOUR CHIN EXPOSED REPEATEDLY TOUCHING AND FIDGETING WITH THE MASK, AS IT SHOULD ONLY BE HANDLED BY THE STRAPS ALLOWING THE MASK TO HANG FROM YOUR FACE, AS THAT MAY HARBOR BACTERIA HES SUGGESTS STORING MASKS IN A PAPER LUNCH BAG, ALLOWING 24 HOURS BETWEEN USES. ANOTHER IMPORTANT THING TO REMEMBER: A MASK IS JUST ONE PART OF THE LARGER PROTECTION STRATEGY. THE MOST EFFECTIVE WAY TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS IS TO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FREQUENTLY WASH YOUR HANDS.