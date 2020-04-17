Alicia Silverstone talks releasing 'Bad Therapy' during quarantine: 'People need to be lau

As much of the country continues to quarantine, alot of Americans are continually looking for ideason what they should be watching to pass the time.While there are plenty ofbinge-worthy shows out there.a slew of films that had previously beenscheduled to have theatrical releases arebeing released to on-demand services in orderto satisfy audiences’ appetite for new movies.The latest on that list of moviesthat weren’t pushed back?

“BadTherapy,” starring Alicia Silverstone,Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins.The dark comedy follows a couple thatturns to therapy to fix their marital woes,only to discover that their therapist isprepared to torpedo their marriage.Ahead of the home release of “Bad Therapy”on Friday, April 17, In The Know’s Gibson Johnscaught up with Alicia Silverstone over thephone to chat about the film.When asked about the film’s on demandrelease, Silverstone said she was “absolutely”fine forgoing theatrical release.“It’s always fun when your moviegoes the theater … but at the sametime, people need to be laughing rightnow.

And this is a very dark comedy”.Silverstone went on to describeher filming experience, ranging fromher favorite scene in which hercharacter “gets all messed up”.to working with her co-starsCorddry and Watkins, an experienceshe says was done with “real ease".“Working with them was just a delight.

Besidesjust really liking both of them so much as people,they are just really good actors … I think we allreally appreciate and respect each other a lot”.As for what Silverstone hopes people“take away” from the film, she hopes thosewatching just “enjoy this experience”.I don’t think there’s a message behind thefilm personally, but I do definitely thinkit's just for you to have so much fun and toenjoy this experience and have a laugh