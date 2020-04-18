Trump unveils $19 billion for U.S. farmers hurt by coronavirus

"These are great people, great Americans, never complain, never complain - they just do what they have to do," Trump said while announcing the farm aid program, which he said will have $16 billion in direct payments.

U.S. Department of Agriculture in a statement said it will partner with regional and local distributors to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat.

The decision comes amid rising pressure from the U.S. farm lobby for government purchases as growers and ranchers struggle to get their goods to market because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, forcing some to throw out their supplies.