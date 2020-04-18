Trump says stay-at-home protesters 'seem to be very responsible' Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published 59 minutes ago Trump says stay-at-home protesters 'seem to be very responsible' During the coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about protesters defying state-imposed restrictions due to the coronavirus, such as in Michigan and Virginia. "I see where they are and I see the way they're working. They seem to be very responsible people to me," said Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trump says stay-at-home protesters 'seem to be very responsible' The U.S. coronavirus crisis took a sharp political turn on Friday as President Donald Trump lashed out at four Democratic governors over their handling of the pandemic after having conceded that states bear ultimate control of restrictions to contain the outbreak. The Republican president targeted three swing states critical to his re-election bid - Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia - where his conservative loyalists have mounted pressure campaigns challenging those governors' stay-at-home orders. Amplifying a theme that his supporters have trumpeted this week in street protests at the state capitals of Lansing, St. Paul, and Richmond, Trump issued a series of matching Twitter posts touting the slogans: "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" and "LIBERATE VIRGINIA!" Michigan has become a particular focus of agitation to relax social-distancing rules that rank among the strictest in the nation after Governor Gretchen Whitmer, widely seen as a potential running mate for presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, extended them through the end of April. Protesters defying the restrictions from the steps of the state Capitol on Wednesday shouted "lock her up," a chant that was a staple of Trump's campaign rallies and originally referred to his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.





Tweets about this Claude Ruie RT @CBSNews: Responding to a question about his tweets to “LIBERATE” the states with people protesting stay-at-home orders, Trump says, “If… 2 seconds ago Ron wright RT @GeoffRBennett: Trump calls the people protesting against stay-at-home orders (many of whom are his supporters) "very responsible people… 24 seconds ago Trump ATeam 🇺🇸 Agriculture Department announces $19B aid package for farmers https://t.co/2Uy5W2k58Z 3 minutes ago Chapolim45 🇧🇷 RT @ajplus: Thousands of protesters, some displaying guns alongside Confederate and Trump flags, rallied against Michigan's extended stay-a… 3 minutes ago Trump ATeam 🇺🇸 NASA reveals date to launch astronauts into space from US soil for first time in nearly a decade https://t.co/2Uy5W2k58Z 4 minutes ago Diane Bjorklund RT @CNNSitRoom: "This is just grossly irresponsible," says Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, reacting to President Trump's tweets to "liberate" s… 4 minutes ago 🌟🇺🇸WeAreFamily🇺🇸🌟 RT @TrumpATeam: 'Too tough': Trump says some governors are taking stay-at-home orders too far https://t.co/2Uy5W2k58Z 5 minutes ago Trump ATeam 🇺🇸 Republicans move away from their corporate allies and toward Trump on China https://t.co/2Uy5W2k58Z 5 minutes ago