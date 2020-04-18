Corning Police making sure people and businesses follow stay at home orders

Law enforcement wants to make sure only essential businesses and shops are open during this stay at home order.

Acton news now reporter 'ana torrea' went to tehama county today and shows us how corning police are making sure everyone's following the guidelines.

The corning police department is going out and checking to make sure that businesses and people are following the state's stay at home order.

Take v* corning police chief jeremiah fears tells me they've shutdown several businesses not in compliance.

Businesses like hair salons... thrift stores... and even a tobacco shop.

People in corning tell me they think police should shut down non essential businesses to slow the spread of covid-19.

Take so* trt:14 nicholas brown lives in corning some businesses should be shut down, but some businesses, like taco bell,they shut down the indoors so that way there wont be people compacted in one little spot.

That's how the disease spreads too when there's people all compacted together.

Take vo cont* corning police say they haven't heard of or seen any big gatherings in the city.

Ana ta* but police did tell me: they are seeing increase in burglaries and more reports of domestic violence cases.

Reporting in corning, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Anchor ta* corning police are now required to wear masks at work.

They also use "n-95" masks and protective eye gear when checking in on businesses.

We asked the chico police department -- sergeant tupper tells us they're asked for voluntary compliance -- officers are not issuing citations or arresting people..

And the chief says the stay at home order does not give them the right to violate your fouth amendment rights..

For search and seizure.

