Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FWCS submits continuous learning plan to the state

FWCS submits continuous learning plan to the state

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
FWCS submits continuous learning plan to the state
FWCS submits continuous learning plan to the state
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FWCS submits continuous learning plan to the state

Fwcs plans to use the powerschool learning management system.it is an online program where teachers can reach out in various ways to students and their families.

>18:05:28-18e t we learned in the last two weeks is 60%of our students are able to get on line and do their work but 40% are not because they don have a computer.

They don have internet access.s schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, districts are required to provide 20 additional instructional days through remote learning.

However they know many families can not access the program due to lack of resources.18:03:42-18:03:52 or the rest of the students we are working on creating some hard copies.

We will be getting that out to families soon.

Eachers will hold daily office hours and post assignments at least three times a week in powerschool.as far as events, high school graduation is still being discussed and prom is cancelled."our school year will end when it was supposed to which is may




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne RT @JNealFOX55: Here's what Fort Wayne Community Schools are doing to finish out the school year. https://t.co/EMqYzzlWk8 5 days ago

JNealFOX55

Jentill Neal Here's what Fort Wayne Community Schools are doing to finish out the school year. https://t.co/EMqYzzlWk8 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.