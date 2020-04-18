FWCS submits continuous learning plan to the state

Fwcs plans to use the powerschool learning management system.it is an online program where teachers can reach out in various ways to students and their families.

We learned in the last two weeks is 60%of our students are able to get on line and do their work but 40% are not because they don have a computer.

They don have internet access.s schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, districts are required to provide 20 additional instructional days through remote learning.

For the rest of the students we are working on creating some hard copies.

We will be getting that out to families soon.

Eachers will hold daily office hours and post assignments at least three times a week in powerschool.as far as events, high school graduation is still being discussed and prom is cancelled."our school year will end when it was supposed to which is may