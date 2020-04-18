21 residents, staff at Nashville nursing home test positive for COVID-19
21 residents, staff at Nashville nursing home test positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 has spread to a nursing home in Nashville where 15 residents and 6 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
21 residents, staff at Nashville nursing home test positive for COVID-19
