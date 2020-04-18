Perry businesses help first responders by providing food, masks

That although it's hard not seeing his congregation, he's happy they can reach more people through technology.

Several houston county businesses are giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten has more on how businesses in perry are helping front line workers.

:24-:28 "standup: from food to mask?two perry businesse?are showing you were the heart is the group wanted to do something special for those risking their lives."

"it started about 6:15 this morning" barbeque monster to go, delivered nearly 80 meals to perry hospital friday morning, thanking healthcare workers for putting their lives on the line.

"lets the community know we're willing to give back.

I rather give than receive."

Perry pawn shop also joined in by distributing face masks to the city's police department.

The pawn shop owners son, says his mother immediately begin sewing masks after hearing that not all businesses have protective gear.

Sot: brad whitney: son of owner, perry pawn shop "mom doesn't want any kind of recognition its just doing the right thing and helping a community that supported my family for 38 year now" both businesses say that although this is a tough times for many of their neighbors, perry is resilient and will make it through.

In perry jatrissa wooten whitney says if your agency is need of face mask, call the perry pawn shop.

