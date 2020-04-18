Italian care home probed after nearly 200 residents died Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:46s - Published now Italian care home probed after nearly 200 residents died The facility in Milan is suspected of concealing numerous deaths since February, the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. 0

