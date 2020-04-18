Madrid closes part of makeshift coronavirus hospital

Global  

Health staff at Madrid's make-shift hospital celebrated the closure of part of the IFEMA conference center on Friday that was being used as a ward for coronavirus patients.

Medical personnel were seen waving their phones and applauding as the lights of pavilion number 7 were turned off.

Josefa Carrascosa, the last patient to be cured from coronavirus in pavilion 7, fought back tears as she thanked the "wonderful" members of staff who took care of her and saved her from the virus.

Officials said the IFEMA make-shift hospital attended to 3,700 coronavirus patients since March 20.

One pavilion still remains open as Spain's death toll from coronavirus rose by 565 on Saturday (April 18), down from a rise of 585 on Friday, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 20,043 deaths in one of the world's hardest hit countries.




