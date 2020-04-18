Watch how a Covid-19 survivor was welcomed by neighbours in Mumbai

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:45s - Published
A Covid-19 survivor received a heart-warming welcome in Mumbai.

His neighbours lined up in an alley to welcome and cheer for him.

All the participants made sure that social distancing is observed throughout the affair.

Maharashtra is the hardest-hit state in India.

It has reported over 3,300 cases of Coronavirus infection, and over 200 deaths due to the disease so far.

