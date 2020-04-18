Judge in Loughlin Case: 'Disturbing' Defense Allegations

'Full House' actress Lori Loughlin and other parents involved in the college admissions bribery scandal have been trying to get charges against them dropped.

According to Newser, they're claiming misconduct by FBI investigators.

Now, a federal judge has called the allegations 'serious and disturbing,' and wants more information from the prosecution.

Defense attorneys say that Loughlin and 13 other parents believed they were making legitimate donations to college programs, rather than bribing college officials.

Mastermind William 'Rick' Singer became a government informant and cooperating witness.

He took notes on his iPhone after speaking with FBI investigators in October 2018.

Singer claimed FBI agents wanted him to get his clients to say that they knew they were trying to make bribes, which Singer says he never told them.

Prosecutors admit they made a "mistake" not turning over the notes but still contend crimes were committed.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are due at trial in October for fraud, bribery, and money laundering.