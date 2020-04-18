Global  

In Other News: 3 CRPF Jawans killed; FDI rules revised; Gambhir slams Afridi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
In Other News: 3 CRPF Jawans killed; FDI rules revised; Gambhir slams Afridi

In Other News: 3 CRPF Jawans killed; FDI rules revised; Gambhir slams Afridi

Terrorists fired at checkpoint manned by CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir, killing three CRPF jawans.

Meanwhile, the government revised Foreign Investment rules from countries sharing land borders with India.

This decision has been taken to curb opportunistic takeovers of domestic firms. Former JNU students Sharjeel Imam was charged with sedition over his controversial speech during an anti-CAA protest.

Watch the full video for more details.

