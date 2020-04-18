Delhi Covid-19 compensation scheme: CM Kejriwal adds more beneficiaries

The kin of police officials and others who die while fighting the novel coronavirus in Delhi would also be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore each, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

"If any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker at hospitals, lab technician contracts the infection and dies due to it, while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then the Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to their family." Now, police, defence volunteers and others involved in taking care of Covid patients are also beneficiaries now.