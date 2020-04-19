Delaware County Long-Term Care Facility To Receive Assistance From Pennsylvania National Guard Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:42s - Published now Delaware County Long-Term Care Facility To Receive Assistance From Pennsylvania National Guard The Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will receive assistance for three days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delaware County Long-Term Care Facility To Receive Assistance From Pennsylvania National Guard A CALL FOR BACKUP THENATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED TO ANURSING HOME BECAUSE OF SEVERESTAFFING SHORT AMINGS.COVID-19 HAS BEEN SPREADINGLIKE WILDFIRE AT NURSING HOMESACROSS THE COMMONWEALTHS OFPENNSYLVANIA.NEARLY 350 FACILITY HAVECONFIRMED CASE AND MORE THAN4600 PATIENTS AND EMPLOYEESARE SICK.459 DIED.THAT IS MORE THAN HALF OF ALLCOVID-19 DEATHS IN THE STATEWE DON'T HAVE A FIRM GRASP ONTHE COUNT AT THE BROOMALLNURSING AND REHABLETATIONCENTER WHERE 1 MEMBERS ARE





