Delaware County Long-Term Care Facility To Receive Assistance From Pennsylvania National Guard

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:42s - Published
The Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will receive assistance for three days.

A CALL FOR BACKUP THENATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED TO ANURSING HOME BECAUSE OF SEVERESTAFFING SHORT AMINGS.COVID-19 HAS BEEN SPREADINGLIKE WILDFIRE AT NURSING HOMESACROSS THE COMMONWEALTHS OFPENNSYLVANIA.NEARLY 350 FACILITY HAVECONFIRMED CASE AND MORE THAN4600 PATIENTS AND EMPLOYEESARE SICK.459 DIED.THAT IS MORE THAN HALF OF ALLCOVID-19 DEATHS IN THE STATEWE DON'T HAVE A FIRM GRASP ONTHE COUNT AT THE BROOMALLNURSING AND REHABLETATIONCENTER WHERE 1 MEMBERS ARE




es_elle_kay

Es Elle Kay Coronavirus Latest: Delaware County Long-Term Care Facility To Receive Assistance From Pennsylvania National Guard https://t.co/omHruAlxjr 2 hours ago

Feliksakar

Barbara Brennan RT @CBSPhilly: A long-term care facility in Broomall is getting support from the Pennsylvania National Guard, Delaware County officials say… 3 hours ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus Latest: Delaware County Long-Term Care Facility To Receive Assistance From Pennsylvania National Guard https://t.co/wHcqdyOtyK 3 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly A long-term care facility in Broomall is getting support from the Pennsylvania National Guard, Delaware County offi… https://t.co/FN6rebXmLC 3 hours ago

SabrinaisDope

trap Sssst💫 RT @rtv6: The Delaware County Health Department is voicing concerns about a state order allowing the transfer of long-term care facility re… 3 days ago

rtv6

RTV6 Indianapolis The Delaware County Health Department is voicing concerns about a state order allowing the transfer of long-term ca… https://t.co/2ybiNMaGhV 3 days ago

CBS4Indy

CBS4 Indy The Delaware County Health Department said they are conferring with legal counsel as to what, if any, power exists… https://t.co/QSEPOPGMkC 3 days ago

DelawarePublic

DelawarePublicMedia The state of Delaware is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday: an 83-year-old Sussex County woman… https://t.co/vvUBgcumnX 4 days ago

