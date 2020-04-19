'I'm Out Of Pennies': North Texas Man Lives Off Local Food Bank To Survive Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:07s - Published 2 days ago 'I'm Out Of Pennies': North Texas Man Lives Off Local Food Bank To Survive Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Amid the coronavirus outbreak, one North Texas man is living off of local food banks to survive. 0

