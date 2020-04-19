Global  

ALABAMA FOLLOWS NATIONAL TREND OF DISPROPORTIONATE RATE OF CORONAVIRUS DEATHS FOR AFRICAN AMERICANS

While black Alabamians are only about 27 percent of the state's population, they represent more than 55 percent of the states coronavirus-related deaths.

As we continue to learn more about the impact of the virus, we're getting a better picture of how it's impacting different parts of society.

We've reported that the virus is having an outsized impact in the african-american community, and we wanted to get a better idea of how alabama compares to other states.

According to a breakdown of the states that are reporting racial data when it comes to deaths, five of the top ten are located in the south.

The district of columbia has the highest percentage with black people representing 78 percent of deaths and only making up about 46 percent of the population.

The rest of the top five include mississippi, louisiana, south carolina and georgia.

Alabama comes in at number six on the list with african- americans representing 47-point-eight percent of all deaths and only 26-point-eight percent of the population.

I recently spoke with some local leaders in the african- american community here in madison county about why we are seeing this trend.

You can see that full story on our website,




