Message of Hope: State Rep. Chris Campbell

It is really encouraging that people have come together to meet the needs of our community.

Anyone with a sewing machine including myself are making masks to help slow the spread of the virus.

People are donating their time, their money their supplies to complete strangers.

This crisis has really emphasized where we shine and where we can improve.

I know have people have lost their jobs and our healthcare system vulernabilities have become apparent, but places like eli lily have really stepped up and are providing free testing and they have capped their insulin prices at 35 dollars a month.

We even have purdue that's going to be doing testing soon.

At the purdue veternarian hospital.

The biggest thing is i think we've reaized who our real heroes are.

They're our grocery store workers, our bus drivers, our sanitation works.

It really goes without saying our healthcare providers.

Everybody out there please stay safe and stay healthy.