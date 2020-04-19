Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nation's Food Supply Shows Signs Of Strain

Nation's Food Supply Shows Signs Of Strain

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Nation's Food Supply Shows Signs Of Strain

Nation's Food Supply Shows Signs Of Strain

An increasing number of food workers are infected with COVID-19, and the resulting closures of several food processing plants could cause long-lasting shortages.

CBS News’ Dean Reynolds reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UnivisionNews

Univision News 🎧Friday's podcast 🎙 ➡️The #Trump Administration releases guidelines for reopening the country, conceding that the d… https://t.co/ogaacGaQVT 2 days ago

yuvi_nation

Yuvraj Singh RT @SoilAssociation: 📰@WWF's report shows 46% of the UK’s carbon footprint is imported 👣 🇬🇧🚜 In future trade deals & as we seek to rebuild… 2 days ago

wongai1968

Dr E Dorante-Day PhD RT @7NewsAdelaide: Agriculture Minister @D_LittleproudMP is reassuring Australians the country has ample food for the duration of the coron… 2 days ago

oregakitaworld

俺の観賞 RT @7NewsMelbourne: Agriculture Minister @D_LittleproudMP is reassuring Australians the country has ample food for the duration of the coro… 2 days ago

7NewsCQ

7NEWS Central Queensland Agriculture Minister @D_LittleproudMP is reassuring Australians the country has ample food for the duration of the… https://t.co/9G0kv7dlNF 2 days ago

7NewsCairns

7NEWS Cairns Agriculture Minister @D_LittleproudMP is reassuring Australians the country has ample food for the duration of the… https://t.co/xwbQXrjHqE 2 days ago

7NewsToowoomba

7NEWS Toowoomba Agriculture Minister @D_LittleproudMP is reassuring Australians the country has ample food for the duration of the… https://t.co/0KYQYMpVBJ 2 days ago

7NewsBrisbane

7NEWS Brisbane Agriculture Minister @D_LittleproudMP is reassuring Australians the country has ample food for the duration of the… https://t.co/XSKYZykGJX 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.