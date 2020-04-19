Global  

Greeks celebrate Orthodox Easter from the safety of their balconies amid COVID-19 lockdown

Millions of Greeks are celebrating Orthodox Easter at home this year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Millions of Greeks are celebrating Orthodox Easter at home this year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Footage filmed in Thessaloniki on Saturday (April 18th) night showed residents greeting each other from the safety of their balconies and watching fireworks.

According to the filmer, the city would normally be packed with tens of thousands of people wandering in and out of churches at this time of year.




