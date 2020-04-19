Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > David Beckham says spending time with family is his 'silver lining'

David Beckham says spending time with family is his 'silver lining'

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:50s - Published
David Beckham says spending time with family is his 'silver lining'

David Beckham says spending time with family is his 'silver lining'

According to David Beckham, the one "silver lining" from the UK's current lockdown is that it's allowed him to spend more time with his family.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

content_catcher

Content Catcher David Beckham says spending time with family is his silver lining https://t.co/g0aNoJPefa April 19, 2020 David Bec… https://t.co/MDvsTZ7iEd 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.