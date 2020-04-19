Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch Live: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Watch Live: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
Watch Live: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Watch Live: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Education secretary Gavin Williamson hosts the daily coronavirus conference as Boris Johnson faces criticism over his handling of the outbreak.

The education secretary is expected to give an update on when children will be allowed to go back to school under a plan to lift the lockdown.

It comes as ministers were forced to deny reports of plans re-open schools in three weeks' time this morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HealthyWomble

Paul Fischer RT @10DowningStreet: WATCH LIVE: #coronavirus press conference (19 April 2020) Speakers: 🔵 @GavinWilliamson, Education Secretary 🔵 Dr Jen… 30 seconds ago

coyionelife

coyikfreefromeu RT @NewLondonTimes: WATCH LIVE: coronavirus press conference Speakers: • Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary • Dr Jenny Harries, Deput… 3 minutes ago

Barbara96913515

Barbara Santana UK Government holds daily #coronavirus press conference at Downing Street as death toll passes 16,000 The Governme… https://t.co/EmHsDr1DB9 4 minutes ago

WeAreBCR

Black Country Radio Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, is leading todays press briefing from Downing Street alongside Deputy Chief… https://t.co/p4IankF0lL 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.