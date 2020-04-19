Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to mother during One World: Together At Home Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published now Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to mother during One World: Together At Home Music icon Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to his mother during 'One World: Together At Home'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lili 22 RT @AustinKellerman: The greatest living musician pays tribute to health care workers. Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney. 👏👏 #TogetherAtHome… 8 minutes ago BANG Showbiz Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to mother during One World: Together At Home #PaulMcCartney #CelebrityNews… https://t.co/DcZgI4F9m1 17 minutes ago