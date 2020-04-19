Coronavirus testing facility to open at Twickenham

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is being set up at Twickenham Stadium, the home of rugby, as part of efforts to test as many people as possible for COVID-19.

The rugby stadium in southwest London will be used to help in the fight against the pandemic.

In a press release to Richmond Council, Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney, said: “The RFU is pleased to be able to support the COVID-19 drive-through testing programme at Twickenham Stadium for NHS and other key workers.

“We receive tremendous support from frontline services during match days at Twickenham and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to support key workers during this severe national crisis with the use of our site and staff to support operationally.” It is not known when the testing site will open.