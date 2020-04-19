Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus testing facility to open at Twickenham

Coronavirus testing facility to open at Twickenham

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Coronavirus testing facility to open at Twickenham

Coronavirus testing facility to open at Twickenham

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is being set up at Twickenham Stadium, the home of rugby, as part of efforts to test as many people as possible for COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus testing facility to open at Twickenham

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is being set up at Twickenham Stadium, the home of rugby, as part of efforts to test as many people as possible for COVID-19.

The rugby stadium in southwest London will be used to help in the fight against the pandemic.

In a press release to Richmond Council, Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney, said: “The RFU is pleased to be able to support the COVID-19 drive-through testing programme at Twickenham Stadium for NHS and other key workers.

“We receive tremendous support from frontline services during match days at Twickenham and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to support key workers during this severe national crisis with the use of our site and staff to support operationally.” It is not known when the testing site will open.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BotshelKgomotso

L!!fe RT @SkySports: A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at Twickenham to increase testing for NHS and other key workers. 8 hours ago

Rosenchild

VonVictor V. Rosenchild RT @NatureNews: Coronavirus latest: 👉UK opens its first mass coronavirus-testing facility, the first of three. 👉Tracking app data suggest l… 14 hours ago

SkySports

Sky Sports A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at Twickenham to increase testing for NHS and other key workers. 22 hours ago

DuhiggLynda

Lynda Duhigg RT @katie_sanderson: 🦠 A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at Brighton’s Amex https://t.co/k8tXo9MoG8 #COVID19 #Brigh… 1 day ago

katie_sanderson

Katie Sanderson💙 #StayHomeSaveLives 🦠 A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at Brighton’s Amex https://t.co/k8tXo9MoG8 #COVID19 #Brighton #coronavirus 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.