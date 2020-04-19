Key GOP strategy is to blame China, but Trump goes off message Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:57s - Published now Key GOP strategy is to blame China, but Trump goes off message From the Republican lawmakers blanketing Fox News to new ads from President Trump’s super-PAC to the criticism on Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter feed, the GOP is attempting to divert attention from the administration’s heavily criticized response to the coronavirus by blaming China. 0

