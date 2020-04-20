Global  

Trump, Schumer: Help For Small US Businesses May Be Coming Very Soon

Small business owners in the US hurt by the coronavirus pandemic could be seeing some financial relief soon.

Reuters reports President Donald Trump said lawmakers are near agreement and could seal a deal as early as Monday.

Trump said during his daily White House briefing on the crisis that Republicans were “close” to getting a deal with Democrats.

He also suggested there could be a resolution on Monday.

