Stars to teach lessons on new BBC virtual learning programme

Footballer Sergio Aguero, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and EastEnder Danny Dyer will be among the famous faces leading lessons as part of the BBC’s plans to help educate the nation’s schoolchildren during the Covid-19 crisis.

The broadcaster has announced new details of its virtual learning programme, which is due to launch on Monday.

Among those taking part are Manchester City star Aguero, who will help youngsters learn to count in Spanish, and Professor Brian Cox who is due to teach science topics such as force, the solar system and gravity.