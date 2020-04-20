Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy

According to Reuters, the high-end department store could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoeyRidenour1

Joey Ridenour RT @sohh: Retail chain Neiman Marcus has filed for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic while 24-Hour Fitness is reportedly considering… 19 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Retail chain Neiman Marcus has filed for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic while 24-Hour Fitness is reported… https://t.co/RctZwj1uGk 19 hours ago

marchirschfield

Marc Hirschfield Neiman Marcus reportedly considering bankruptcy as it misses bond payment. #bankruptcy #restructuring #chapter11… https://t.co/9AV2VDf6cZ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.