Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published now Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy According to Reuters, the high-end department store could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Joey Ridenour RT @sohh: Retail chain Neiman Marcus has filed for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic while 24-Hour Fitness is reportedly considering… 19 hours ago SOHH Retail chain Neiman Marcus has filed for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic while 24-Hour Fitness is reported… https://t.co/RctZwj1uGk 19 hours ago Marc Hirschfield Neiman Marcus reportedly considering bankruptcy as it misses bond payment. #bankruptcy #restructuring #chapter11… https://t.co/9AV2VDf6cZ 3 days ago