Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meerut hospital apologises for 'no entry for Muslims without COVID-19 test' ad

Meerut hospital apologises for 'no entry for Muslims without COVID-19 test' ad

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Meerut hospital apologises for 'no entry for Muslims without COVID-19 test' ad

Meerut hospital apologises for 'no entry for Muslims without COVID-19 test' ad

A hospital inn Meerut, which posted an advertisement saying all Muslims seeking admission must be tested for COVID-19, has now issued an apology.

This after a massive row over the hospital's advertisement which singled out a particular community.

The owner of the hospital has said that they only wanted to spread awareness about the issue and apologised for hurting people's sentiments.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HindKaVakeel

Yusuf Huh. Apologized. How cute https://t.co/o7J9JdOO0r 2 days ago

askmesandeep

Sandy RT @askmesandeep: @shahjhan_malikk @WHO Old news! World knows Already hospital management booked by police and hospital had to post apology… 4 days ago

mmhussain0001

Muhammad Munawwar Hussain Muslims in Covid-19 are being reported as responsible. Some hospitals are refusing to treat and recruit Muslim pati… https://t.co/IffHRPgLem 4 days ago

askmesandeep

Sandy @shahjhan_malikk @WHO Old news! World knows Already hospital management booked by police and hospital had to post a… https://t.co/oQyt7Asybh 4 days ago

thisiszia

IFTIKHAR MD ZIA RT @NewzHook: A hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh called Valentis Cancer Hospital has apologised for a controversial advertisement that sai… 4 days ago

NENEEV1

Nene Evans RT @Iam360WISE: Meerut hospital apologises for ‘no entry for Muslims without COVID-19 test’ ad #GOD [Video] https://t.co/XyMDPCZ6IP via @36… 4 days ago

Iam360WISE

Robert Alexander - CEO 360WISE® | Miami SCLC® Meerut hospital apologises for ‘no entry for Muslims without COVID-19 test’ ad #GOD [Video] https://t.co/XyMDPCZ6IP… https://t.co/RxpORxczWe 4 days ago

NewzHook

NewzHook A hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh called Valentis Cancer Hospital has apologised for a controversial advertisemen… https://t.co/B6dFvFDJSa 4 days ago