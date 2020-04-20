Meerut hospital apologises for 'no entry for Muslims without COVID-19 test' ad
Meerut hospital apologises for 'no entry for Muslims without COVID-19 test' ad
A hospital inn Meerut, which posted an advertisement saying all Muslims seeking admission must be tested for COVID-19, has now issued an apology.
This after a massive row over the hospital's advertisement which singled out a particular community.
The owner of the hospital has said that they only wanted to spread awareness about the issue and apologised for hurting people's sentiments.
