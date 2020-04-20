Global  

After Centre's objections, Kerala Govt decides to modify lockdown relaxations | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:35s - Published
After Centre's objections, Kerala Govt decides to modify lockdown relaxations | Oneindia News

After Centre's objections, Kerala Govt decides to modify lockdown relaxations | Oneindia News

The Indian Army on Monday came out with a fresh of instructions for soldiers who have completed their leaves, temporary duties and courses, and are required to rejoin their units on priority.

Union home minister Amit Shah called up Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to enquire about the lynching of three people in Palghar last week.

With the Centre taking strong objection to certain relaxations by it in the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, the Kerala government on Monday decided not to allow plying of buses in cities, opening of restaurants and pillion riding on two-wheelers and more news #COVID19 , #CoronavirusLockdown , #CoronavirusOutbreak

