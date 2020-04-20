Local Leaders To Discuss Plans For Reopening

Have team coverage for you this morning on what north alabama could see once the state re-opens.

Waay 31's rodneya ross is live with what local businesses have to say on the matter.

But first we start with waay 31's sierra phillips.

She has the latest on what madison county is doing to help the governor with re-opening the state.

Sierra?

So far, we don't know an exact timeline.

But-- we do know governor ivey has 8 days submit her decision on what alabama will do once the stay at home order expires on april 30th.

Right now, municipalities and counties across the state are submitting their recommendations to the governor on what reopening should look like.

Mayor battle told us leaders from our area would send a joint set of suggestions down to montgomery.

As we go through this, that we are as sanitary as we can be and that we still encourage businesses to be able to reopen, but open in a responsible way we're working on learning more about who will be involved in crafting the proposal.

We've also asked when the set of recommendation s will be sent to the governor's office.

We will let you know what we learn.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.