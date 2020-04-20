Mayors across the Wabash Valley weigh-in on COVID-19

At wthi tv dot com.

Mayors... in our viewing area... are taking steps to slow the spread of "covid-19."

News 10's jordan kudisch has been reaching out to those offiicals... she's in our newsroom with what they're doing to keep you safe.

That's right..

I've been calling, texting, and video chatting these mayors weekly.

They all have the same mission in mind..

And that's keeping everyone safe.

In the city of washington indiana... mayor "david rhoades" has created a social distancing policy.

Residents are to go to work..

And then come home.

And for some..

They are to strictly work from home.

This has been in place for just over a week..

And according to "rhoades" they've seen progress.

While residents in daviess county may be getting antsy..

He says we need to continue doing what we are doing to flatten the curve.

"keep everybody safe, stay home and just continue on what we have been doing.

Hopefully in another couple of weeks we will be better off yet."

