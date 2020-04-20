Breast cancer survivor runs equivalent of Brighton Marathon in her own front yard

Sara Cutting was due to compete in the Brighton Marathon at the weekend, running for Macmillan Cancer Support and NHS Charities Together.

But when the event like so many sporting events became cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to run the equivalent of an Ultra Marathon - 100,000 steps - within the confines of her own apartment, located in the Seven Dials area of the town.

As Sara explains on her Just Giving page: "It is so very sad that all of our official money-raising sporting events have had to be cancelled, and many charities are struggling as a result.

"Well, I’ve been thinking for a while what to do on Brighton Marathon Day which would have been on Sunday April 19 and I thought I’d set myself the challenge of going one step further (well several steps actually) and do an ultra-marathon distance of 30 miles without leaving my front gate." Video filmed by teacher friend Rosie shows Sara (referred to in the video by her nickname Sara Snood) running outside her apartment and explaining her epic run to locals, who cheer her on.

A photo also shows Sara having completed the feat.

Sara actually ended up running more like 50 miles on the day.

Sara has raised more than £30,000 for MacMillan Cancer Support since her diagnosis.

She set up a new page for her latest Ultra Marathon challenge at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/snoodlockdownultra inspired by Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old World War II veteran who raised millions by walking up and down his Bedfordshire garden.